Turkey Becomes 27th Branch Of Institute Of Chartered Shipbrokers At Controlling Council Meeting

The Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers, the professional body for the commercial shipping industry worldwide, officially welcomes Turkey as its 27th branch. The move follows a vote of representatives at the Institute’s recent Controlling Council meeting in London.

With this, Turkey-based shipping students and members of the Institute now have an official local branch. The branch will be responsible for growing the membership and education programme in Turkey and coordinating events, workshops, and examination centres. With its representation at Institute Controlling Council meetings, the Turkey branch will join other branches in playing an integral and influential role in the overall development of the Institute.

Attending the Council in London were senior officers and representatives from Institute branches around the world. The event was notable for being the first face-to-face meeting organised since 2019, with meetings in 2020 and 2021 held online due to the Covid pandemic. For those unable to travel this year, there was the opportunity to participate online.

Attendees voted on resolutions, membership elections and promotions to fellowship (chartered status), as well as agreeing the compositions and work programmes for key Institute committees. They also took part in a one-day workshop focused on the Institute’s core activities of Education and Membership.

Glenn Murphy FICS – Chairman, Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers commented “The Institute has emerged from an extremely challenging period and, as a result of the decisions taken to improve its financial and corporate governance, is now on much stronger ground. It was fantastic to get our global leaders together again in person with great energy in the room to turn the focus now onto the Institute’s core purpose – Education and Membership. Officers, members and staff are all united and committed to developing the strategic plans to take the Institute forward once again. Council representatives were impressed by what ICS Turkey development branch leaders have been able to achieve and we are delighted to formally welcome Turkey as the Institute’s 27th branch.”

Bahadir Tonguc FICS – Chairman, ICS Turkey branch said “This is a journey which began in 2012 when an ICS member had an idea that was quickly supported by professionals working in shipping in Turkey. It steadily grew over the years to the forming of a leadership group, the hosting of events, the development of teaching resources and local exam centres to support students, and the qualification of new members. We are delighted to be recognised by our peers and look forward to growing the membership and education programme in Turkey and contributing to the Institute as the global organisation for shipping professionals.”

Source: Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers