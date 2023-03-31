Turkey buys 395,000 T wheat out of 695,000 T tender – traders

Turkey’s state grain board TMO has purchased 395,000 tonnes of milling wheat out of a tender for 695,000 tonnes held on Tuesday, traders said on Thursday.

A provisional purchase of 300,000 tonnes in the tender for shipment May 18-June 16 was cancelled.

Traders had initially reported that TMO had purchased the full amount it had tendered for but tonnages in TMO’s tenders are provisional and can be reduced or cancelled completely in the following days.

The wheat was bought in a series of consignments to different Turkish ports as well as in warehouses in Turkey.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan, additional reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide and Mark Potter)