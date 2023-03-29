Turkey buys 535,000 tonnes wheat in tender -traders

Turkey’s state grain board TMO provisionally bought about 535,000 tonnes of milling wheat in an international tender on Tuesday, European traders said.

The tender sought a total 695,000 tonnes and more is expected to be purchased later on Tuesday.

The tonnages purchased in TMO’s tenders are provisional and still subject to final confirmation in coming days. Purchases can be reduced or cancelled completely.

Red milling wheat was bought in a series of consignments to different Turkish ports as well as in warehouses in Turkey, they said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide and Jason Neely)