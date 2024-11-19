Turkey cenbank to hold rates in November, but cut coming soon

Turkey’s central bank is expected to hold interest rates steady at 50% in November, according to a Reuters poll on Monday that also pointed to a rate cut in December or January.

All 19 poll respondents expected the bank to hold rates at a policy meeting this week, which would mark the eighth straight month of steady policy after an aggressive tightening campaign that began in June of last year.

The bank was seen promptly moving to begin its anticipated easing cycle, with six respondents expecting this to begin in December and eight pointing to January. Only one predicted the bank would wait until the second quarter.

The first cut to the one-week repo rate was expected to be by 250 basis points to 47.5%, according to the poll median.

Monthly inflation rose a more-than-expected 2.88% in October on the back of food, clothing and shoes, and fell only slightly to stand at 48.58% annually in the same period.

The central bank raised its year-end inflation forecasts for this year and next to 44% and 21% respectively earlier this month and vowed to keep policy tight to ensure disinflation continues.

During the report presentation, Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan said although it is shifting slower than expected, the main trend of inflation continues to improve.

To tackle inflation that has soared for years, the central bank has raised its policy rate by 4,150 basis points in total since mid-2023, reversing a previous low-rates policy championed by President Tayyip Erdogan to boost economic growth.

Goldman Sachs said in a recent note that the core momentum of inflation is running above the level necessary for the central bank to start cutting and monthly inflation improved only marginally in October.

“The new forecast for 2024 implies that the central bank kept its assumption for sequential inflation unchanged and expects headline price increases to average 1.5% mom…the risks are arguably skewed to the upside in the short run, given the upward surprises in recent months and food prices possibly adding more to inflation than we had anticipated,” it said.

The central bank will announce its next interest rate decision at 1100 GMT on Nov 21.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Susobhan Sarkar; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)