Turkey has extended a customs tax exemption on some wheat, rye, barley, oats, maize, chick pea and lentil imports until the end of 2022, according to the country’s Official Gazette.

It also extended the customs tax exemption on sunflower seed oil until the end of June, the Gazette showed on Friday.

The exemptions were previously due to expire at the end of 2021.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)