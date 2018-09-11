Turkey GDP Growth Slows In Q2

Recent News

  

Turkey’s economic growth moderated in the second quarter after remaining stable in the previous quarter, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed Monday.

Gross domestic product grew 5.2 percent year-on-year in the June quarter, slower than the 7.3 percent expansion seen in the first quarter, revised down slightly from 7.4 percent.

On the expenditure side, household final consumption grew 6.3 percent annually and gross fixed capital formation advanced by 3.9 percent. Both exports and imports rose by 4.5 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.

Calendar adjusted gross domestic product in the second quarter increased by 5.5 percent compared with the same quarter of the previous year.

Seasonally and calendar adjusted gross domestic product increased by 0.9 percent compared with the preceding quarter.
Source: RTT News

