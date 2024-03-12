Turkey gets offers in 150,000 T durum sale tender, traders say

The highest price offered in the tender from Turkey’s state grain board TMO to sell and export 150,000 metric tons of durum wheat which closed on Monday was assessed at $315 a ton FOB, traders said.

The offer was said to have been submitted by trading house Casillo for 50,000 tons for loading in the port of Iskenderun.

No decision has yet been made and offers are still being considered, they said. Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

Loading will be between March 29 and April 26 in the Turkish ports of Mersin, Mersin/Tasucu and Iskenderun. Two 25,000 ton consignments should be loaded in each port.

Traders said the highest offer for loading in Mersin was believed to be $270 per ton FOB also from trading house Casillo for 50,000 tons.

The highest offer for loading in Mersin/Tasucu was believed to be $264 a ton FOB from trading house Viterra for 50,000 tons.

Durum is a type of hard wheat important for foods including pasta. Turkey has been making heavy sales of durum in recent months, especially to Mediterranean and Middle Eastern countries, after the country gathered a bumper crop last year.

This has helped relieve tight world supplies of durum, after drought in Canada and bad weather in Europe damaged durum crops last summer, reducing supplies available to flour millers and food processors.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Jason Neely)