Turkey gets offers in 495,000 tonne barley purchase tender – traders

The lowest price offered in the first round of the tender from Turkey’s state grain board TMO to buy 495,000 tonnes of animal feed barley on Tuesday was believed to be around $328.9 a tonne c&f, traders said in initial assessments.

No purchase has yet been reported, they said. The TMO traditionally undertakes several rounds of negotiations in tenders seeking lower offers each round.

The lowest offer was said to have been submitted by trading house Viterra for a consignment of 50,000 tonnes for shipment to the port of Iskenderun.

The tender sought October/December shipment but supplies already in warehouses in Turkey could also be offered.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan)