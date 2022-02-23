Turkey gets offers in 6,000 tonne sunflower oil tender- traders

The lowest price offered in the tender from Turkey’s state grain board TMO on Wednesday to purchase and import about 6,000 tonnes of crude sunflower oil was estimated at $1,512.49 a tonne c&f, traders said.

The offer was believed to have been placed by trading house Prime, they said. No purchase has yet been reported with price negotiations continuing and provisional results are expected later on Wednesday.

Only one other offer was reported, from trading house Aston at $1,535 a tonne c&f. Shipment is sought between March 2 and March 25 with unloading in the Turkish port of Tekirdag.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan)