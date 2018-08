Turkey hopes to finish third FSRU next year -energy minister

Turkey hopes to complete building its third floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) next year, energy minister Fatih Donmez said on Wednesday.

Speaking to private broadcaster A Haber, Donmez said Turkey is planning to build the FSRU on the northwestern Aegean coast.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by David Dolan)