Turkey provisionally buys 515,000 tonnes barley in tender – Traders

Turkey’s state grain board TMO initially bought an estimated 515,000 tonnes of animal feed barley from optional origins in a tender for the same volume which closed on Tuesday, European traders said.

Purchases are provisional and subject to final confirmation in coming days. Shipment of the barley was sought between Sept. 1 and Sept. 15 to a series of Turkish ports.

Some prices from Turkish traders involve supplies from stocks in warehouses inside Turkey, traders said.

The tender continues recent brisk grain import demand from Turkey to ensure good domestic supplies with trade expectations the country will harvest smaller wheat and barley crops this year.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Louise Heavens, Kirsten Donovan)