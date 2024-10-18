Turkey rate cut delayed to December, January after hot inflation

Turkey’s central bank is expected to wait until December or January to cut interest rates after higher-than-expected inflation in September, based on a Reuters poll that showed economists abandoned predictions of an earlier move.

Six of the 10 poll respondents said the bank will lower its key rate from the current 50% in December, while four predicted it will wait until January.

Most expected an initial reduction of 250 basis points, to 47.5%, while one projected a 500-point cut, based on the poll conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Monthly inflation was much higher than expected at nearly 3% in September, even as the annual rate fell to 49.4%. The data last week prompted a note of caution from the central bank and prompted analysts to toss out predictions of speedy easing.

Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, anticipates a 200-250 basis-point cut in December and sees the main rate lowered to the 30-35% range by the end of 2025, assuming inflationary pressures ease.

“The major risk to this view is a sustainable rise in energy prices that would keep pressure on inflation and delay the first move to Q1,” she said.

In a Reuters poll conducted in September, three economists had expected the first rate cut in October, four predicted November, three saw December, and two predicted the first quarter of next year.

But after the surprisingly high price measures last month, boosted in part by education-related costs, Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan said there remains “some distance to cover” before achieving the bank’s two main inflation goals.

He saidthe two conditions were: a significant and permanent decrease in the main trend of monthly inflation, and the convergence of expectations to the bank’s own forecast range.

Source: Reuters (Additional reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)