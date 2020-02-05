Turkey: Revised pollution fines

As reported in our previous circular, Pollution Fines in Turkey published in September 2019, fines for causing pollution are imposed under the Turkish Environment Code dated 1983, number 2872. With effect from 1 January 2020, the level of fines have been revised to reflect increases of approximately 23% from the previous year. The updated amounts are as per the below.

Revised level of fines

Category 1 – pollution from tankers such as petroleum products.

• Up to 1000 Gross Tons: 606.67 Turkish lira per ton.

• Between 1000 and 5000 Gross Tons: plus 151.67 Turkish lira per ton.

• Over 5000 Gross Tons: plus 15.16 Turkish lira per ton.

Category 2 – pollution by dirty ballast by tankers.

• Up to 1000 Gross Tons: 110.53 Turkish lira per ton.

• Between 1000 and 5000 Gross Tons: plus 22.05 Turkish lira per ton.

• Over 5000 Gross Tons: plus 3.51 Turkish lira per ton.

Category 3 – pollution from ships/vessels and other sea vehicles such as petroleum products, fuel oil and other oil waste.

• Up to 1000 Gross Tons: 303.34 Turkish lira per ton.

• Between 1000 and 5000 Gross Tons: plus 60.67 Turkish lira per ton.

• Over 5000 Gross Tons: plus 15.16 Turkish lira per ton.

Category 4 – garbage and sewage discharged by ships/vessels and other sea vehicles.

• Up to 1000 Gross Tons: 151.67 Turkish lira per ton.

• Between 1000 and 5000 Gross Tons: plus 30.34 Turkish lira per ton.

• Over 5000 Gross Tons: plus 15.16 Turkish lira per ton.

It should be noted that the above amounts are trebled if the liable party is an ‘institution, organisation or business’, while fines paid within 30 days of notification are reduced by 25%.

Source: The Shipowners’ Club