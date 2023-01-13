Turkey starts buying milling wheat in tender, traders say

Turkey’s state grain board TMO has started making provisional purchases of wheat in an international import tender which closed on Thursday with about 150,000 tonnes initially bought, traders said.

The tender seeks a total 565,000 tonnes and negotiations continue for more, they said.

The tonnages purchased in TMO’s tenders are provisional and still subject to final confirmation in coming days. Purchases can be reduced or cancelled completely.

The first purchases involved 50,000 tonnes for shipment to the port of Iskenderun bought at an estimated $326.70 a tonne c&f and 50,000 tonnes to Mersin bought at an estimated $326.40 a tonne c&f. Seller of both was said to be trading house Arion.

Another 25,000 tonnes was bought from New Zone at $329.50 ex warehouse for delivery to Izmir and 25,000 tonnes from Yayla at $325.00 a tonne c&f for shipment to Izmir.

The purchases were made for the Feb. 1 to March 15 shipment period, they said. Imports and supplies already in warehouses in Turkey can be offered in the tender.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan)