Turkey to log $1.32 bln current account surplus in October

Turkey’s current account is expected to record a surplus of $1.32 billion in October, and the deficit was seen narrowing to $10.25 billion at end-2024, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

The October current account balance forecasts by 11 economists polled ranged from $900 million to $1.9 billion surplus.

The central bank, pledging to fight inflation, has gradually hiked its policy interest rate to 50% from 8.5% since June last year. The government has introduced tax and fee hikes to boost its budget income.

Turkey also introduced measures to cap strong domestic demand, one of the main reasons for higher imports, and to boost investments and exports to improve the current account balance.

Economists expect the current account deficit to continue to improve this year as monetary and fiscal policy remains tight.

Citi in a recent note said current account balance will register a surplus of about in October driven by a surplus in the services balance.

“Developments to date suggest to us that the current account deficit is on track to narrow this year to about 0.6% of GDP from about 3.6% in 2023 due mainly to a slowdown in activity, a normalization in gold imports and a softer energy bill.”

The foreign trade deficit, which constitutes a major part of the current account balance, declined 10.5% and stood at $5.91 billion in October. The January-October deficit fell 30.1% to $65.85 billion.

Last year, the current account deficit narrowed to $45.2 billion from $48.8 billion in 2022, but exceeded a $42.5 billion target in the government’s medium-term programme.

The median of the current account deficit forecasts for 2024 was $10.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $5 billion to $11 billion of deficit.

In the government’s medium-term program, updated every September, the 2024 current account deficit is estimated to be $22 billion but government officials have said current account deficit will narrow further.

Helping to curb the current account deficit, the government has taken gold trade-related measures, notably interest rate increases, in order to reduce strong domestic demand which had led to high imports.

The central bank is scheduled to announce the October current account data at 0700 GMT on December 12.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun ans Susobhan Sarkar)