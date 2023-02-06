Recent News

  

Turkey to require P&I documentation for ships carrying petroleum products

Turkey will require a document showing P&I insurance validity for ships carrying petroleum products through the Turkish straits from Feb. 6, as it already does for crude oil ships, the general directorate of maritime affairs said on Thursday.

Oil tankers suffered delays in passing through the Turkish straits in December, with Turkey requiring that vessels provide proof they have insurance covering the duration of their transit through the straits.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Goodman )

