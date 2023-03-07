Turkey working to renew Black Sea grain deal, Foreign Ministry says

We are working hard for the smooth implementation and further extension of the Black Sea grain deal,” Reuters quoted Cavusoglu as saying.

The minister added he had discussed their efforts to extend the deal with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Russia said on March 1 that it would agree to an extension only if its agricultural interests were taken into account.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative launched on Aug. 1, 2022, as a result of the joint efforts of Turkey and the UN. It allows Ukraine to unblock the Black Sea ports for resumption of food exports.

The grain deal was prolonged for four months on Nov. 17 and it is to expire on March 18.

Source: The New Voice of Ukraine