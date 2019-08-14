Recent News

  
Home / Shipping News / Port News / Turkey’s BOTAS opens tender for rendering services at Ceyhan oil terminal

Turkey’s BOTAS opens tender for rendering services at Ceyhan oil terminal

in Port News 14/08/2019

Turkey’s BOTAS Petroleum Pipeline Corporation has announced the tender for rendering services at the Ceyhan oil terminal.

Both local and foreign companies can participate in the tender.

The tender will be held at 14:00 (GMT +3) on Sept. 2, 2019.

Those willing to participate should send their requests and proposals to: Hocahasan Mah. İlkbahar Cad. No: 38 (Yeni Hükümet Konağı A Blok) 16050 Çarşamba Osmangazi/Bursa.
Source: Trend News Agency

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2019 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software