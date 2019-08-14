Turkey’s BOTAS opens tender for rendering services at Ceyhan oil terminal

Turkey’s BOTAS Petroleum Pipeline Corporation has announced the tender for rendering services at the Ceyhan oil terminal.

Both local and foreign companies can participate in the tender.

The tender will be held at 14:00 (GMT +3) on Sept. 2, 2019.

Those willing to participate should send their requests and proposals to: Hocahasan Mah. İlkbahar Cad. No: 38 (Yeni Hükümet Konağı A Blok) 16050 Çarşamba Osmangazi/Bursa.

Source: Trend News Agency