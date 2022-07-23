Turkey’s Botas says maintenance to disrupt gas flow from Azerbaijan

Recent News

  

Turkey’s state pipeline operator said on Friday gas flows would halt between Aug. 14 and 28 from Shah Deniz-Turkey pipeline due to planned maintenance works.

“Due to planned maintenance works between Aug. 14-28 in Shah Deniz-Turkey pipeline there will not be natural gas delivery to the national network from Turkgozu entry point for 14 gas days,” Botas said in a statement.

Botas also said it did not expect any supply-demand balance issues in the national transmission network during maintenance.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Editing by Edmund Blair)

