Turkey’s current account deficit seen at $525 mln in August

Turkey’s current account is expected to record a deficit of $525 million in August, the median of a Reuters poll showed on Monday, while the deficit was seen at $46.8 billion for 2023 as a whole.

The current account TRCURA=ECI forecasts of the 12 economists polled ranged from a deficit of $1.9 billion to a surplus of $1 billion.

Turkey’s trade deficit, a major component of the current account, narrowed 21.2% year-on-year in August to $8.9 billion, as the cost of gold and energy imports weighed on the trade balance.

The median forecast of seven economists for the current account deficit for the full year was $46.8 billion, with estimates ranging between $43.5 billion and $49.4 billion.

In recent years, President Tayyip Erdogan’s unorthodox policies – including sharp interest rate cuts in the face of inflation – led to a currency crisis, which stoked prices and sent inflation to a 24-year high of 85.5% last year.

But after his May election victory, Erdogan’s new cabinet initiated an economic U-turn with tight monetary policy, support for exporters and squeezed consumer loans to saddle imports.

Since June, the central bank has hiked its policy rate to 30% from 8.5% and pledged further tightening to fight inflation, while the government has introduced tax and fee hikes to boost budget income.

Ankara expects a deficit of $42.5 billion this year, according to official forecasts announced in September, from last year’s $48.8 billion, which was largely driven by energy and gold.

The current account deficit for the Jan-July period stood at $42.3 billion, almost reaching the government’s full year forecast.

Turkey’s central bank is scheduled to announce August current account data at 0700 GMT on October 11.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun, Additional reporting by Vijayalakshmi Srinivasan; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)