Turkey’s liquefied petroleum gas imports to be increased

Turkey’s energy watchdog said in latest data revealed on Friday that, Turkey’s liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) imports grew by 7.63 percent to 273 thousand tons in October in comparison with the same month of 2018.

Turkey was imported by Algeria, the U.S., Kazakhstan, Libya, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Russia and the U.K., according to the Energy Market Regulatory Authority’s (EMRA) data.

In October, Turkey’s LPG production grew to approximately 90 thousand tons an annual climb of 32.15 percent; exports grew by almost 50.64 percent to 5 thousand tons this October in comparison with October last year.

Total LPG sales increased by approximately 354 thousand tons in October, a 3.88 percent rise, as well as 283 thousand tones of auto gas, 63 thousand tons of bottled LPG, and 8 thousand tons of bulk LPG.

Source: MENAFN