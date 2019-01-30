Turkey’s sees 14 pct drop in natural gas imports in November

Turkey imported a total of 4.7 billion cubic meters of natural gas in November 2018, a drop of 13.8 compared to the same month of the previous year, Marxist news website SoL reported, citing a monthly report by the country’s Energy Market Regulatory Authority’s (EPDK).

Turkey imported 3.6 billion bcm natural gas via pipelines in addition to 1.1 bcm liquefied natural gas (LNG), the EPDK report said.

Russia topped Turkey’s list of countries for natural gas imports with 2.1 bcm in November 2018, the report highlighted, followed by Iran with 839 million cubic meters of natural gas and Azerbaijan with 745 million cubic meters.

Turkey also imported from Algeria, Qatar, Nigeria and the United States, it said.

Ankara continues to import natural gas from Iran despite U.S. sanctions targeting Iran’s oil sector.

The country’s natural gas consumption decreased year-on-year by 6 percent to around 50 billion cubic meters in 2018 , officials from the Turkish Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAŞ) said on Friday.

Source: Ahval