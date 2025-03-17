Turkey’s Tupras imports first Brazilian crude cargo, data shows

Turkey’s largest oil refiner Tupras is set to receive a cargo of Itapu crude early next month, its first such purchase from Brazil, according to a source with knowledge of the matter, and ship tracking data.

Tupras last month said it had stopped buying Russian crude after the United States announced new sanctions on Russia’s oil industry on January 10.

The cargo of Itapu crude, around 1 million barrels, was loaded onto the Suezmax tanker Joao Candido on March 12, according to tracking data from Kpler and LSEG.

It is scheduled to arrive at Turkey’s Izmit port, where Tupras operates a 225,800 barrel per day capacity oil refinery, on April 3-4, the data show.

Tupras did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, which arrived late in the Turkish business day on Friday, on the reason for the purchase.

The Kpler shipping data that go back to 2013 show that neither of Tupras’ two refineries, one at Izmit and another at Izmir, has previously received Brazilian crude.

Itapu is a medium sweet crude with an API gravity of 29.3, and a sulphur content of 0.253%, according to data seen by Reuters. Urals is medium sour, meaning it has a similar density to Itapu at around 31.7 API, but is more sulphurous at 1.7%, according to data provided by S&P Global Commodity Insights.

Tupras had become one of the biggest importers of Russian crude since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, receiving around 305,000 bpd of the grade in 2024 according to Kpler.

Itapu is closer in quality to other medium sweet grades that Tupras occasionally buys, such as Nigeria’s Forcados, a Mediterranean crude trader said.

