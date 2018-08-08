Turkey’s Yilport wins approval for Taranto’s terminal concession

Port Network Authority of the Ionian Sea (PNAIS), the managing institution of the Port of Taranto, expressed a first positive evaluation about Yilport Holding’s proposal concerning the concession of the container terminal of the Port of Taranto, and PNAIS has officially published it.

Taranto Container Terminal could become the 21st marine terminal in the Yilport’s global portfolio, and would be its first in Italy. Yilport plans to double the terminal’s current handling capacity of 2 million TEU to 4 million in the next ten years, and has made promises to invest heavily in infrastructure, equipment and technology.

Robert Yuksel Yildirim, Chairman of Yilport Holding made the following remarks: “We are very happy to hear that our proposal has been accepted and published. Yilport is enthusiastic about Taranto Container Terminal and committed to Taranto’s rise in the port industry. As Yilport, we are planning at the end of the publication to meet with local authorities, trade unions, logistics companies, exporters, and importers, with particular attention to the agri-food sector.

Some of the initial developments proposed by Yilport include the instillation of ship-to-shore cranes (STS), rail-mounted gantry cranes (RMG), and Navis’ terminal operating system.

Source: Medi Telegraph