Turkish central bank raises end-2024 inflation forecast to 36%

Turkey’s central bank raised its year-end inflation forecast to 65% from 58% previously, and also lifted its end-2024 forecast to 36% from 33%, Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan said on Thursday.

Presenting a quarterly update in Ankara, she said the bank’s annual consumer price inflation TRCPIY=ECI forecast for end-2025 was 14%, compared to a previous 15%.

Inflation hit 61.5% in September and is seen rising until the second quarter of next year, even as the bank has hiked interest rates TRINT=ECI by 2,650 basis points to 35% in an abrupt policy U-turn since Erkan was hired in June.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu, Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)