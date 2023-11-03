Recent News

  

Home / World Economy / World Economy News / Turkish central bank raises end-2024 inflation forecast to 36%

Turkish central bank raises end-2024 inflation forecast to 36%

in World Economy News 03/11/2023

Turkey’s central bank raised its year-end inflation forecast to 65% from 58% previously, and also lifted its end-2024 forecast to 36% from 33%, Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan said on Thursday.

Presenting a quarterly update in Ankara, she said the bank’s annual consumer price inflation TRCPIY=ECI forecast for end-2025 was 14%, compared to a previous 15%.

Inflation hit 61.5% in September and is seen rising until the second quarter of next year, even as the bank has hiked interest rates TRINT=ECI by 2,650 basis points to 35% in an abrupt policy U-turn since Erkan was hired in June.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu, Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2023 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software