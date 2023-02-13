Turkish Earthquake Likely to Boost Chinese Steel Exports to A Certain Extent

Recent News

  

At present, there is no obvious fluctuation in the Turkish steel market, but market participants believe that after the production and transportation of steel mills are blocked, the supply of finished steel products in the market may be in short supply to a certain extent, and the price of Turkish steel products may rise in the later period, which will also affect the supply pattern of the international market to a certain extent.

If the supply of Turkish steel products declines, it will increase China’s steel export volume to a certain extent, and it will also boost steel prices in China’s domestic market. However, as Turkey’s monthly export is only about 1.6 million mt, the overall impact may be relatively limited, and the actual impact needs further monitoring.
Source: SMM Information & Technology

