Turkish formin could soon visit Russia to discuss Black Sea grain deal – Erdogan

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan could soon visit Moscow to discuss the Black Sea grain deal, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told reporters on his flight back from a visit to Hungary, a text of his comments showed on Monday.

“Soon, our Minister of Foreign Affairs might undertake a trip to Russia. Because discussing this matter face-to-face holds significant importance, and obtaining results in this manner would be much more accurate.”

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jon Boyle)