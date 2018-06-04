Turkish import tax on US thermal coal bullish for Colombian sellers: sources

A tax proposed by the Turkish government on a range of imported products from the US, including thermal coal, could potentially price US coal out of Turkey, which could be bullish for Colombian sellers, market sources said.

“This will be status quo for Colombian sellers,” said a European trader, explaining if implemented it will keep Colombian producers competitive in the Turkish market.

Sources said Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has proposed a tax of 10% on thermal coal imports from the US. Petcoke imports would be taxed at 5%. The tax would directly impact another proposal for the sulfur cap on imported thermal coal to be lifted, which would allow an influx of high sulfur US coal into the country for utilities to burn.

Sources said the moves would be bullish for Colombian sellers as the sulfur cap change would make US coal compete with Colombian for market share, but the tax could close the arbitrage for some grades of US coal.

Prior to the tax proposal, sellers of Colombian coal had been wary of the upcoming hike in the sulfur cap on imported thermal coal into Turkey.

A seller of Colombian coal said the proposed tax is currently being discussed by the World Trade Organization (WTO).

“CAPP (Central Appalachian) coal won’t be competitive,” said another European trader, noting the new tax would eat into margins for US sellers.

Traders said in the current market, a 10% tax could take up to $10/mt from sales to Turkey, which could leave grades of coal like US CAPP priced out of the market.

The source said as a result, the European market would see an overhang of US coal, leaving a wider gap between US and non US coal offered to the market.

“Russian sellers will also benefit,” said the source, adding that Russian coal also competed with Colombian as a low sulfur option for utilities to blend with high sulfur US coal.

Turkey imported 7.38 million mt of thermal coal in Q1, down 3% on the year, with Colombian coal making up almost 40% of this and US imports at just 23,321 mt for the quarter, according to customs data.

S&P Platts assessed the CIF Turkey 6,000 kcal/kg NAR, 90-day price at $95.50/mt Friday.

Despite the tax being a bullish factor for Colombian coal, high sulfur Illinois Basin coal would still be able to price into the Turkish market.

Platts assessed FOB New Orleans, 2.9% sulfur coal at $59.90/mt Friday, on a 6,000 kcal/kg NAR basis. Platts’ Panamax dry bulk freight on the US East Coast to Turkey route was assessed at $11/mt Wednesday, giving a theoretical netforward price of $70.90/mt CIF Turkey.

With a 10% import tax the price would rise to $78/mt CIF Turkey, $17.50/mt cheaper than Platts’ most recent CIF Turkey 6,000 kcal/kg NAR assessment of $95.50/mt on Friday.

Source: Platts