Turkish mills likely to face firm scrap prices in early 2024

Market participants largely expect Turkish deepsea import scrap prices to remain steady in the first quarter of 2024, with seasonally tight supply and elevated freight costs likely to keep offers firm in the near-term despite periods of limited demand.

Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, assessed Turkish bulk imports of premium heavy melting scrap 1/2 (80:20) at $422/mt CFR Jan. 17. The assessment averaged $395.53/mt CFR in 2023, down from $444.69/mt CFR over 2022, as several macroeconomic and political factors — including a devastating earthquake, an election period and the outbreak of war in the Middle East — affected Turkish scrap and finished steel demand at various points of the year.

The LME scrap forward curve over January-April 2024 is in a soft backwardation, with January contracts assessed by Platts at $415.50/mt Jan. 17, while April contracts were at $398/mt. This suggests futures traders expect a slight correction in physical prices in the near-term, but that prices would remain largely firm in the first quarter of the year.

After a round of restocking in early January at elevated levels, recyclers have maintained high offers as scrap availability was heard to have remained seasonally tight, which has kept collection costs in the Benelux and the Baltic regions relatively firm in recent weeks.

HMS collection costs in the Baltic region were recently heard at Eur345/mt delivered to the docks, while prices in the Benelux region were reported at around Eur335-Eur340/mt delivered.

Market sources anticipated that these collection costs should remain firm for much of Q1, also pointing to recent colder weather in Europe and the US, which has slowed down scrap collection rates in the short-term. This may prevent sharp drops in sellside offers into Turkey.

Turkish mills will likely continue to be heavily reliant on domestic rebar demand amid reduced cost competitiveness in the export market over 2023. Since the devastating earthquake in February 2023 and the expected multi-year reconstruction timeline in southern Turkey, Turkish mills have managed to achieve a premium for domestic sales over export.

Platts assessed the daily outright spread between Turkish export rebar and import scrap at $187/mt Jan. 12, falling steadily from an assessment of $275/mt Jan. 12, 2023, exactly one year ago.

Market sources also recently reported fresh rebar sales to different export markets from Turkey, including Jamaica, Yemen, Bulgaria and Romania.

“Turkey was simply too expensive,” one European trader said. “But I believe Turkish mills will now get more traction, not only into the Balkans, but also in Southern Europe.”

Platts assessed Turkish export rebar at $610/mt FOB Turkey Jan. 17, recovering from a recent low of $542.50/mt FOB in October 2023.

In November, Turkish mills exported 301,588 mt of rebar globally, according to the latest Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) data, with Yemen becoming their main export destination. Yemen surpassed Israel, which traditionally had been Turkey’s top rebar export market, but volumes have fallen sharply since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in October 2023.

Turkish market participants have also been closely tracking competing demand for ferrous scrap from India, whose import volumes over the past two years have increased sharply as part of its ambitious target to produce 300 million mt of crude steel by 2030.

India imported approximately 30 bulk deepsea ferrous scrap cargoes in 2023, totaling 846,793 mt, according to Global Trade Atlas (GTA), part of S&P Global. India imported 9.25 million mt of ferrous scrap over January-October 2023, according to customs data, which marks a 10.5% increase from 8.37 million mt over the entirety of 2022.

The Indian market was widely expected to import large volumes of scrap to support the country’s prime construction season in Q1 2024, but the anticipated restocking has fallen short so far this year, due to strong availability of scrap domestically and slower-than-expected finished steel sales in the country.

The containerized shredded scrap market has also been adversely impacted by the ongoing tensions in the Red Sea, which has caused container freight rates for exports from the UK and Europe to India to almost double within a month, making imports of containerized shredded scrap currently unworkable for Indian buyers.

Attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea by Yemen-based Houthi rebels have led to more ship operators diverting their ships from the Red Sea to around the tip of Africa, adding about two weeks to their voyage time and pushing up freight rates and fuel costs.

Platts assessed imported containerized shredded scrap at $407.50/mt CFR Nhava Sheva Jan. 12, as Indian buyers have held back from purchasing.

As a result, the weekly CFR Nhava Sheva containerized shredded scrap prices stood at a rarely seen discount to CFR Turkey import HMS prices in recent weeks, a situation last seen in April 2022.

The discount stood at $15.50/mt as of Jan. 12. Indian shredded scrap prices have historically averaged a $23.31/mt premium over the weekly average of the Platts CFR Turkey premium HMS 1/2 (80:20) assessment, as of Jan. 12.

Longer-term factors

Some market participants have suggested that a potential end to the war between Israel and Hamas could spur demand for Turkish rebar exports ahead of a potential rebuild in the Gaza strip, which could in turn drive demand and prices for Turkish imports of scrap, although other sources described the idea of a resolution in the near-term as “wishful thinking.”

Market participants will also be closely watching for developments regarding the European Union’s proposed legislation on waste shipment exports.

Under the proposal, EU ferrous scrap exports to non-OECD countries will only be allowed if they can be managed sustainably. The time frame for implementation is unclear, but market sources have previously voiced expectations of 2026-2027.

The European Parliament’s environment committee voted to endorse a provisional agreement on the proposed revision to the Waste Shipment Regulation (WSR) on Jan. 11. The agreement also requires the endorsement of the member states’ representatives within the European Council (Coreper) before it can be formally adopted by both institutions and enter into force.

The EU is the world’s largest exporter of ferrous scrap, exporting 17.59 million mt in 2022, according to the Bureau of International Recycling (BIR).

Turkey, an OECD member, could theoretically benefit in terms of reduced competition for material, should the legislation be approved in its current form. India, a non-OECD member, but now the second-largest seaborne scrap importer, could be affected.

Increased demand for ferrous scrap globally, and thus greater competition for import-reliant Turkey, is likely to continue in 2024, as steel mills globally look to introduce a greater volume of ferrous scrap into their raw materials mix as a part of a strategy to reduce carbon emissions from production.

Source: Platts