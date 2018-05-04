Turkmenistan inaugurates international sea port

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov inaugurated a new international cargo and passenger sea port at the Turkmen bank of the Caspian Sea, the president’s press service said.

Inauguration of the sea port was marked with massive celebrations. The yurts were put up. Folk groups offered their performances. National applied art items were exhibited. Festive dishes were served.

The port occupies 1.358 million sq m. Its wharf stretches for 3,600 meters.

The sea port hosts the ship building and ship repairing factory Balkan, which will allow to build 4-6 ships and will process up to 10,000 tons of steel per annum. The passenger terminal has 600 places. There are shopping, amusement facilities, hotel there. The car and passenger ferry terminal occupies 230,000 sq m and can handle 300,000 passengers and 75,000 trailers a year.

Construction of the $1.5 billion port started in August 2013. It was built by Turkey’s Gap Insaat.

During the opening ceremony the port received two Guinness world record diplomas. It was recognized as the largest port below sea level with the largest artificial island below sea level.

