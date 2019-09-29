For most organisations, finding data is not an issue. Most organisations are steeped in it. Turning data into a game changer, though, happens when you as an organisation begin to evaluate the data – what is the quality of the data, how do you use it, how is it managed, and how is it governed. Knowing what data you possess also allows you to discover what you are missing. Using data in an intelligent fashion both internally and externally is paramount to turning data into an asset.

As NORDEN transforms to increase focus on asset light growth and tradeable positions, data – and the smart use of data – is essential. Building a more resilient business model is vital to successfully navigate through the evolving world of shipping, meaning as a company, you have to adapt and remain as agile as ever.

To be a truly agile company, we need to enable faster and more accurate execution and decision making. Here, data is increasingly a key enabler for our business. Data for us is a crucial asset from which we can extract value, gain a competitive advantage and deliver even better service to our customers. We need to enable even smarter decision making.

To succeed, we must continue to attract new skills and talents. After all, at the end of the day, the shipping industry is still a human business, where human knowledge and data go hand-in-hand to ensure we improve service, competitiveness and earnings. This, we believe, is paramount to delivering smarter global trade – also tomorrow.

Source: NORDEN; Jan Rindbo, CEO