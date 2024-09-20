Turning the tide on shipping’s decline and supporting maritime employment

Our nations’ Merchant Navies once stood as a source of major employment for British, Dutch and Swiss seafarers.

Unfortunately, the sight of a national flag on a vessel is becoming less frequent and is even less likely to represent employment of our members. More common now is the flag of convenience — countries like Liberia, Marshall Islands or Panama, too often with crew from the global south on lower pay.

One of the main causes of the decline in British and Dutch seafarers is the rise of ‘social dumping’, the practice of employing workers on lower pay and weaker conditions, undermining local employment. The workers are not to blame. There are enough jobs for all. But there must be protections for local conditions, not a slide into international minimums.

Seafarers from many higher-cost countries have struggled for employment internationally due to the growth of flags of convenience and the driving down of wages and conditions. However, most countries with a coastline retain some form of ‘cabotage’, whereby they seek to address the competitive advantage of foreign flagged vessels and foreign crew in their domestic coastal trading. There are very good reasons to do so, especially from a national resilience and security perspective. This is why the most prominent promoter of cabotage is the United States.

The UK and the Netherlands have historically been global outliers without any substantial cabotage law. This lack of protection left our industry particularly exposed and vulnerable to international trends undermining employment of our nations’ seafarers.

Cabotage alone will not reverse the downward trend.

There is also an urgent need to reform maritime training, supporting young people, from all backgrounds, to access a career at sea.

In the UK, the Maritime Skills Commission (MSC) has called for 100% funding for the Support for Maritime Training (SMarT) scheme, which currently stands at 50%. The Netherlands has supported fully-funded training for many years.

The MSC has also recommended the establishment of a single national maritime training provider to ensure sponsoring employers are held accountable for the training and sea time provided to cadets/trainees in return for the financial support provided. Creating a world-class training regime will ensure we can attract more people with greater diversity into our industry.

The Merchant Navy should be a source of good, unionised jobs, particularly for those living in our port cities and coastal communities. To revitalise Merchant Navies and make them fit for the future, we need governments to support us, to provide support from unfair competition and protection from social dumping, to create jobs and training opportunities for national seafarers.

There is a shortage of seafarers in our countries and, normally, a shortage creates the need for employers to invest in good wages and all other aspects of job satisfaction and attraction. However, without support for national seafarers, there are always international seafarers available for hire, which takes away the urgent need for employers to invest in national maritime professionals. That also leads to national seafarers leaving the sector, bad publicity and critically low attraction of students to the maritime colleges.

Employers have neglected seafarer investment for too long. Action by social partners, unions and shipowners, and governments to increase the attractiveness of jobs for national seafarers is beyond urgent.

Source: Nautilus International