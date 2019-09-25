Turning tides: encouraging gender diversity on World Maritime Day

While traditionally seen as male-dominated, the maritime sector benefits from gender equality just like any other industry.

In recognition of the contribution that women make, and to encourage more women to get involved, the theme of this year’s World Maritime Day is “Empowering Women in the Maritime Community”.

At ISO, we also recognize the essential contribution that women make to standardization across all sectors – and shipping is no exception. In fact, within ISO’s technical committee, ISO/TC 8, Ships and marine technology, the majority of subcommittees and working groups are run by women.

Ms Jing Wang, Committee Manager of ISO/TC 8, said working in the maritime industry is a privilege as it is one that touches so many aspects of the world we live in.

“The ocean, through the maritime industry, connects the world, so it is an honour to be involved in a sector that is so far-reaching and global,” she said.

“The reputation of the industry is that it is male-dominated, but, in fact, women are present in many areas, contributing their own unique strengths. They also help to make the industry somewhat warmer, adding their own touch and making it… well… complete.”

ISO is one of a number of organizations that have pledged to be an International Gender Champion as part of a leadership network that brings together female and male decision-makers to break down gender barriers. It has also, through the many women working in ISO/TC 8, published over 340 International Standards and documents for the maritime industry, with more than 120 in development.

Source: ISO