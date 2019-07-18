Twenty-eight Incidents Reported to ReCAAP Information Sharing Centre from January to June 2019, Marking 32% Year-on-Year Decrease

The ReCAAP Information Sharing Centre (ISC) today released its Half-Yearly (January to June 2019) Report. Highlights of the report, whose information is verified by the respective government agencies, also known as Focal Points, and regional authorities, include:

Overall Summary

– Total of 28 incidents reported from January to June 2019, of which 25 were actual incidents while 3 were attempted cases

– Of the 28 incidents reported, 26 (93%) were armed robbery against ships and two (7%) were piracy

– This marks a 32% decrease compared to the same period in 2018 in the number of incidents reported

– This is also the lowest number among the 13-year period (2007-2019) of January to June

– In terms of severity, there was one Category 1 incident, two Category 2 incidents, two Category 3 incidents and 20 Category 4

Areas of Improvement

– There was no theft of oil cargo

– There was a decrease in the number of incidents at ports and anchorages in Bangladesh, Indonesia, Vietnam and South China Sea

– There were successful arrests and recovery of stolen items, case study on MT Ponier

Areas of Concern

– One actual incident of abduction of crew on 18 June 2019 (the 9 abducted crew are already released)

– There was an increase in the number of incidents in the Singapore Strait (from 5 cases in Jan-Jun 2018 to 8 cases in Jan-Jun 2019)

Insights from Data Analytics

Since 2017, the ReCAAP ISC embarked on incorporating Data Analytics into its analysis to enhance its information sharing capabilities. These data enable the Centre to conduct deeper analysis on the nature of incidents of piracy and armed robbery against ships in Asia.

Using Data Analytics, ReCAAP ISC has made analysis, in the Half-Yearly Report, on the insights of incidents on board ships while underway in the Straits of Malacca and Singapore, particularly the Singapore Strait. Some of the insights gained from the data of incidents during Jan-Jun period over the last 12 years (2007-2018) were:

In the Straits of Malacca and Singapore

– Of 127 incidents analysed over the past 12 years of January-June, 115 incidents (91%) occurred in the Singapore Strait and 12 incidents (9%) in the Malacca Strait

– The majority of perpetrators operated in groups of 4-6 men (40%)

– 59% of the incidents with no information if the perpetrators were armed

– In 79% of the incidents, the crew were not injured

In the Singapore Strait

– More incidents occurred in the western sector than the eastern sector of the Singapore Strait (88 in western sector, 27 in eastern sector)

– Incidents involving tug boats/supply vessels occurred in both the western sector and eastern sector of Singapore Strait

– Most of incidents in eastern sector occurred off Pulau Batam, Indonesia

– Bulk carriers and tankers were mostly boarded in the western sector of TSS

– All incidents involving container ships occurred in the western sector of TSS

– There appeared to be a correlation between the time and location of incidents:

– Of the 58 incidents reported during 0300-0559 hrs, 54 occurred in the western sector of Singapore Strait

Source: ReCAAP