Two coal ships loaded at Dominion Terminal in week ended Nov 8; one more at pier

Dominion Terminal Associates loaded and exported 89,038 st of coal on two coal carriers at its Newport News, Virginia, pier in the week ended November 8, down from five that departed with 317,472 st a week earlier, company data showed.

The terminal, which is owned by Contura Energy (65%) and Arch Coal (35%) and served by CSX, loaded the SBI Pegasus with 45,778 st of coal on Monday, the DTA data showed. The ship is expected to reach San Nicolas, Argentina, on November 26, according to Platts cFlow tradeflow software.

On Wednesday, the Ning Yue Hai loaded 43,260 st and is estimated to reach Salvador, Brazil, on November 19, according to the data and cFlow.

The Arcturus is currently anchored at the pier, and as of 2 pm EST, had loaded 55,412 st of the requested 80,348 st.

In October, 15 ships departed DTA with 902,015 st onboard, down from 19 that exported an 11-month high 1.31 million st in September and 1.46 million st on 24 ships in the year-ago month. It was the second-lowest amount shipped out of DTA in a month of October in eight years, only ahead of 484,718 st in October 2016.

Since January 1, 164 ships have left DTA with 10.13 million st of coal. In the first 10 months of 2018, 13.31 million st of coal was exported.

Including the departed ships and the one anchored at the pier, DTA currently has 26 ships scheduled to arrive in November that will load 1.48 million st of coal, while 29 are estimated in December to export 1.43 million st, according to the company data.

DTA is the second largest of the three coal terminals in the Hampton Roads region. In 2018, the terminal exported 15.82 million st of coal, up 23.4% year on year, according to data from the Virginia Maritime Association. The 15.82 million st was only behind Norfolk Southern-owned Lamberts Point, which exported 17.16 million st.

Source: Platts