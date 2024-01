Two flagged Maersk ships turn around in Red Sea after explosions

Shipping company Maersk said on Wednesday two U.S.-flagged vessels transiting the Bab el-Mandeb strait northbound had turned around after seeing explosions nearby.

The vessels and crew were unharmed and were being escorted back to the Gulf of Aden by the U.S. Navy, Maersk said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Toby Chopra)