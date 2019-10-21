Two LNG tankers set for the UK, three for Belgium

Recent News

  

Liquefied natural gas tanker Singapore Energy is heading to Britain’s Isle of Grain terminal and will arrive on October 30, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

* The tanker is coming from the United States and has a capacity of around 136,000 cubic metres.

* Liquefied natural gas tanker LNGC Al Shamal is heading to Britain’s South Hoook terminal and will arrive on November 6, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

* The tanker is coming from Qatar and has a capacity of around 213,000 cubic metres.

* Liquefied natural gas tanker Boris Vilkitsky is heading to Belgium’s Zeebrugge terminal and will arrive on October 24, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

* The tanker is coming from Russia and has a capacity of around 170,000 cubic metres.

* Liquefied natural gas tanker Yenisei River is heading to Belgium’s Zeebrugge terminal and will arrive on October 25, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

* The tanker is coming from France and has a capacity of around 152,000 cubic metres.

* Liquefied natural gas tanker Eduard Toll is heading to Belgium’s Zeebrugge terminal and will arrive on October 25, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

* The tanker is coming from China and has a capacity of around 172,000 cubic metres.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos, editing by Terje Solsvik)

