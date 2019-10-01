Recent News

  
Two more Arc7 tankers head to Yamal LNG from S. Korea shipyard

in International Shipping News 01/10/2019

Two more Arc7-classed liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers are heading to Yamal LNG in the Russian Arctic having completed their sea trials around the South Korean shipyard that built them, Refinitiv Eikon shipping data showed.

The Nikolay Urvantsev and Georgiy Ushakov have left the Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME) Okpo shipyard in South Korea and are indicating Sabetta Seaport (Yamal LNG) as their destination, the data showed.

They are approaching the Bering Strait and will reach Yamal LNG via the Northern Sea Route, which is sufficiently cleared of heavy ice during the summer to allow the tankers through.

One more tanker, the Yakov Gakkel, is undergoing sea trials around Okpo. Yakov Gakkel is the final Arc7 tanker from a 15-strong order by LNG shipping companies for Yamal, which operated by independent Russian gas producer Novatek.

Yamal began operations in December 2017 and has contributed to a boom in LNG supplies in the past 18 months.

 Vessel                         Status               Operator
 Chris. de Margerie             In operation         Sovcomflot
 Boris Vilkitsky                In operation         Dynagas
 Vladimir Rusanov               In operation         MOL
 Fedor Litke                    In operation         Dynagas
 Eduard Toll                    In operation         Teekay
 Rudolf Samoylovich             In operation         Teekay
 Vladimir Vize                  In operation         MOL
 Georgiy Brusilov               In operation         Dynagas
 Boris Davydov                  In operation         Dynagas
 Nikolay Zubkov                 In operation         Dynagas
 Nikolay Yevgenov               In operation         Teekay
 Vladimir Voronin               in operation         Teekay
 Nikolay Urvantsev(DSME 2432)   En route to Sabetta  MOL
 Georgiy Ushakov (DSME 2433)    En route to Sabetta  Teekay
 Yakov Gakkel (DSME 2434)       Sea trials           Teekay

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki, editing by Louise Heavens)

