Two more Arc7 tankers head to Yamal LNG from S. Korea shipyard

Two more Arc7-classed liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers are heading to Yamal LNG in the Russian Arctic having completed their sea trials around the South Korean shipyard that built them, Refinitiv Eikon shipping data showed.

The Nikolay Urvantsev and Georgiy Ushakov have left the Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME) Okpo shipyard in South Korea and are indicating Sabetta Seaport (Yamal LNG) as their destination, the data showed.

They are approaching the Bering Strait and will reach Yamal LNG via the Northern Sea Route, which is sufficiently cleared of heavy ice during the summer to allow the tankers through.

One more tanker, the Yakov Gakkel, is undergoing sea trials around Okpo. Yakov Gakkel is the final Arc7 tanker from a 15-strong order by LNG shipping companies for Yamal, which operated by independent Russian gas producer Novatek.

Yamal began operations in December 2017 and has contributed to a boom in LNG supplies in the past 18 months.

Vessel Status Operator Chris. de Margerie In operation Sovcomflot Boris Vilkitsky In operation Dynagas Vladimir Rusanov In operation MOL Fedor Litke In operation Dynagas Eduard Toll In operation Teekay Rudolf Samoylovich In operation Teekay Vladimir Vize In operation MOL Georgiy Brusilov In operation Dynagas Boris Davydov In operation Dynagas Nikolay Zubkov In operation Dynagas Nikolay Yevgenov In operation Teekay Vladimir Voronin in operation Teekay Nikolay Urvantsev(DSME 2432) En route to Sabetta MOL Georgiy Ushakov (DSME 2433) En route to Sabetta Teekay Yakov Gakkel (DSME 2434) Sea trials Teekay

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki, editing by Louise Heavens)