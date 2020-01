Two more LNG tankers due in western Europe this month

Two more liquefied natural gas tankers are scheduled to arrive in western Europe before the end of the month, Refinitiv Eikon data shows.

The Maran Gas Hector is scheduled to arrive at Britain’s Isle of Grain terminal on Jan. 27.

The Vladimir Voronin is scheduled to arrive at Belgium’s Zeebrugge on Jan. 31, the data showed.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Susanna Twidale; editing by Jason Neely)