Two more LNG tankers heading to north-west Europe this week

in Port News 11/11/2019

Two more liquefied natural gas tankers are due to arrive in north-west Europe this week, Refinitiv Eikon data shows.

The Fedor Litke vessel, with a carrying capacity of around 170,000 cubic metres, is heading to Britain’s Isle of Grain terminal on Nov. 13.

Another vessel, Tembek, with a carrying capacity of around 212,000 cubic metres, is heading to the Dutch port of Rotterdam on Nov. 16.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos)

