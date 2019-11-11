Two more LNG tankers heading to north-west Europe this week

Two more liquefied natural gas tankers are due to arrive in north-west Europe this week, Refinitiv Eikon data shows.

The Fedor Litke vessel, with a carrying capacity of around 170,000 cubic metres, is heading to Britain’s Isle of Grain terminal on Nov. 13.

Another vessel, Tembek, with a carrying capacity of around 212,000 cubic metres, is heading to the Dutch port of Rotterdam on Nov. 16.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos)