Two more LNG tankers scheduled for UK and the Netherlands this week

Two more liquefied natural gas tankers are scheduled to arrive in Britain and the Netherlands this week, Refinitiv Eikon data shows.

The Rudolf Samoylovich tanker is due to arrive at Britain’s Isle of Grain terminal on June 11 and the Maran Gas Hector is due to arrive at Netherlands’ Gate terminal on June 8.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nina Chestney, editing by Louise Heavens)