Two More Maritime Registries Recognise Prevention at Sea’s Oil Record Book Software

Both the Malta and Hong Kong Maritime Registries have confirmed that they recognise and acknowledge the merits of electronic record keeping in enhancing credibility, transparency and accountability

Prevention at Sea (PaSea) is pleased to announce that two more maritime registries, Malta and Hong Kong, have recognised the merits of its oil record book software and approved its use throughout their fleets to help with the manual recording of Oil Record Book (ORB) entries.

Called the ε-ORB, this software has been designed to aid the preparation and printing of the traditional ORB and complies with the IMO guidelines published in the last PPR5 for electronic record books (February 2018).

It is anticipated that electronic oil record book entries will replace the traditional paper ORB versions whenever MARPOL is amended, due to the more efficient process and reduced risk of errors occurring.

“The recent acceptance by the Malta and Hong Kong Ship Registries proves how well our ε-ORB software has been accepted in the marketplace,” said Petros Achtypis, CEO of Prevention at Sea.

“It now holds approval from key maritime registries with printouts of our ε-ORB software officially accepted for review by major safety agencies worldwide such as the AMSA. This speeds up oil record book recording for vessels and reduces the risk of errors which can lead to possible detentions and huge fines.”

Prevention at Sea will be exhibiting at Posidonia Exhibition this June on Stand 3221 (Hall 3) with live demonstrations of the ε-ORB software so visitors can experience how it will work on board. An announcement on the launch of new electronic log books will be released soon.

Source: Prevention at Sea (PaSea)