Two new deep sea quay cranes for RWG

On Thursday 23 April, two new deep sea quay cranes arrived at Rotterdam World Gateway (RWG). They will be commissioned in the coming months and are expected to be operational in the second half of 2020.

The new cranes, the largest of their kind, were built by ZPMC in China. They have a lifting height of 56 meters and are capable of handling container vessels up to 26 rows wide. Together with the two quay cranes RWG has invested in 25 new Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs). Offloading the cranes will take around ten days and they will be commissioned on the quay over the next months.

Ronald Lugthart, CEO at RWG: “The arrival of the cranes and AGVs will allow RWG to further optimize our services and capacity. RWG plays a key role in efficient, sustainable, reliable and safe container handling. Together with our customers, stakeholders and partners, such as DP world, we will continue to develop our services.”

Source: Port Of Rotterdam