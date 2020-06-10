Two new Fellows and two new Senior Associates for the Association of Average Adjusters

The Association of Average Adjusters has warmly congratulated two members — Nanami Hara and Rui Hao – on stepping up to become Fellows, and a further two members — James Willan and Jimmy Chen – on becoming Senior Associates.

The four achieved their enhanced designations thanks to their success in the Association’s first round of 2020 examinations. The exams are noted throughout the marine market for their demands on intellectual rigour and are considered a marker of the highest professional standards.

Nanami Hara is a Senior Average Adjuster with Richards Hogg Lindley (RHL), London. Her areas of expertise include general average, salvage, sue and labour, carriage of goods, particular average, total losses, collision liabilities and loss of hire.

Ms Hara joined RHL’s Tokyo office in April 2010 after graduating with a bachelor’s degree in law from Waseda University, Tokyo. She was seconded to the firm’s Liverpool and London offices from 2011 to 2013, working on average adjusting, marine claims and P&I claims handling.

She obtained an LLM in international maritime law from Swansea University and moved to RHL’s London office in 2016.

Rui Hao is manager, Charles Taylor (China) Ltd. He is based at the group’s Shanghai office with responsibility for day-to-day operation of the branch.

During his adjusting career he has specialised in handling general average and hull and machinery claims. He has additional experience in handling hull and marine cargo survey cases.

Mr Hao joined RHL’s Liverpool office as a trainee average adjuster in June 2013, and qualified as an Associate of the Association of Average Adjusters in December of that year. In March of the following year he transferred for a period of service in RHL’s Hong Kong office.

He has an LLM in international maritime law, is a MSc in international transport and a BA (Hons) in financial services management.

James Willan joined RHL, where he works in the firm’s Liverpool office, in August 2013, and qualified as an Associate of the Association of Average Adjusters in 2014.

He has experience in dealing with a variety of hull and machinery & loss of hire claims, predominantly in the Indian and Gulf markets. He has also been involved in several large security collection cases. Mr Willan is a BSc in economics and information systems (Joint Hons).

Jimmy Chen is based in Taipei where he is supporting the Greater China offices of RHL, part of the Charles Taylor Group, as a manager for both marine and non-marine claims. He joined the company in March 2010 and was seconded to RHL Hong Kong for three years, during which he qualified as an Associate of the Association of Average Adjusters. Following that, he was seconded to group offices in the UK including Liverpool and London between 2013 and 2015.

Mr Chen graduated from National Cheng Kung University, Taiwan, and holds a master’s degree in mechanical engineering.

The Association examinations are sat by lawyers, adjusters, brokers, and insurers worldwide.

The Association introduced the qualification of Senior Associate in May 2016. It is awarded to those who attain two passes out of the three Fellowship exam modules (excluding the practical exam) with one of those passes being module F1 which encompasses general average, salvage, and carriage of goods by sea. Examinees need to attain a 75% pass mark, the same level as sought from those who aim to become Fellows.

It has been further announced that the prize for an outstanding candidate in the previous 12 months’ Associateship examination (module A1 covering the Marine Insurance Act 1906 and related principles of insurance, and module A2 on hull and cargo claims) was won by Giorgio Cavallo, of RHL, London.

Richard Cornah, immediate past chairman of the Association, praised the Association’s exam committee for completing the marking of papers for the 64 candidates who sat Associate and Fellowship papers in 18 locations in February/March, “despite the logistical nightmares created by Covid-19 lockdowns and restrictions.” The process had been dealt with promptly and efficiently.

An updating of the exam syllabuses was carried out during the latter part of 2019 by a sub-committee consisting of Keith Martin, Andrew Slade, Robert Tomlinson, Peter Fei, William Lai, George Margaritopoulos and Joseph Shead. “It is very important that this task is carried out on a regular basis to maintain the very high reputation our exams now enjoy,” said Mr Cornah.

The Association now has 519 members in the following categories: affiliates 3, Associates 145, Fellows 45, Honorary Life Fellows 3, Honorary Fellows 15, representatives 8, Senior Associates 10, and subscribers 290.

Source: Association of Average Adjusters