Two new U.S. crude oil pipeline projects have been completed this year

As of June 3, 2022, pipeline companies completed two crude oil pipeline projects in the United States, according to our recently updated Liquids Pipeline Projects Database. No new hydrocarbon gas liquids or petroleum product pipeline projects were completed in the first five months of 2022.

The completed crude oil pipeline projects are:

Energy Transfer Ted Collins Pipeline, a 275,000 barrel per day (b/d) pipeline that transports crude oil along the Gulf Coast from the Nederland terminal to the Houston Ship Channel, which are both in Texas.

Energy Transfer Cushing South Phase II, a 55,000 b/d expansion of the Cushing South project. The Cushing South project includes three existing Energy Transfer pipelines and a reversal and interconnection with the Centurion pipeline that transports crude oil from terminals in

Platteville, Colorado, and Cushing, Oklahoma, to Energy Transfer’s terminal in Nederland, Texas. Phase I was completed in the second quarter of 2021.

Our Liquids Pipeline Projects Database compiles information on more than 250 future, ongoing, and past liquids pipeline projects in the United States. These pipelines carry crude oil, hydrocarbon gas liquids, and petroleum products—which include gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and other refinery products. Our database dates back to 2010, and it contains a number of details on expanded, reversed, converted, and new pipeline projects, such as:

Project types

Start dates

Capacity

Mileage

Geographic information

Project status

Two announced projects and two under-construction projects are scheduled to come online later this year. As of June 2022, an additional 13 projects have been permanently canceled, and 2 projects have been put on temporary hold. The current status is unknown for five projects.

Occasionally, projects are related to each other and may carry the same fuels to the same final destination. As a result, adding together the capacity of all projects would result in overestimating or double-counting some pipeline capacity.

The Liquids Pipeline Projects Database complements our natural gas pipeline projects table. We update our Liquids Pipeline Projects Database based on the best available information from pipeline company websites, trade press reports, and government documents, such as U.S. Department of State permits for border crossings. The database, which we update twice each year, reflects reported plans and does not reflect our assumptions on the likelihood or timing of project completion.

Source: EIA