Two NYK Ships Receive Japanese Pilots’ Best Quality Ship Award

in International Shipping News 25/06/2019

The wood-chip carrier Forestal Reina and the methanol tanker Kohzan Maru III, both NYK-operated vessels managed by NYK Group companies, have been awarded the 2018 Best Quality Ship Award by the Japan Federation of Pilots’ Associations (JFPA).* An awards ceremony was held on June 21 at the Todofuken Kaikan in Tokyo and was attended by Shinya Hitomi, NYK corporate officer and related parties.

From left, Hiroshi Kawaguchi, general manager of NYK Dry Bulk Marine Quality Control Group; Shinya Hitomi, NYK corporate officer; Tatsuya Yoshizawa, managing director of Hachiuma Steamship Company Limited

The Best Quality Ship Award was founded in fiscal 2003 with the aim of enhancing awareness of not only safe vessel operations but also the need for environmental conservation within our ports and oceans.

Wood-chip carrier Forestal Reina
(Ship management: Hachiuma Steamship Company Limited)

Pilots performed comprehensive evaluations of vessels that had requested pilot operations at pilotage districts throughout Japan during the months of September and October 2018, and then selected seven vessels, including two NYK ships, to be recognized for their excellent operations.

The ships were evaluated for their sure implementation of safety measures, sufficient training of bridge crew in Bridge Resource Management** directive and command systems on board the vessel, crew awareness for safe operations, and systems in place for easing cooperation with pilots.

Methanol Tanker Kohzan Maru III
(Ship management: NYK Shipmanagement Pte. Ltd.)

The NYK Group will continue its efforts to ensure safe operations, positioning safety as our most important task.

* Japan Federation of Pilots’ Associations (JFPA): Under the revised Pilotage Law, the JFPA was founded on April 1, 2007, as an incorporated national federation comprising district-wide pilot associations.
** Bridge Resource Management: Management method employing the concept of Cockpit Resource Management developed by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). This method aims to improve interactions among human resources on the bridge from where a ship is controlled.
Source: NYK Line

