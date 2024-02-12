Two Russian Sokol oil cargoes arrive in China as supply glut lingers

China has bought and unloaded this week two cargoes of Russian Sokol oil, slightly reducing a surplus of crude in the Pacific after Western sanctions deterred India from buying from Russia’s Rosneft, LSEG and Kpler data showed and traders said.

More than 10 million barrels of unsold Sokol cargoes are floating on vessels in one of the biggest disruptions of Russian oil trade since the West imposed sanctions on Moscow for the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Traders are waiting to see whether Moscow will be able to skirt the sanctions and find new buyers or will have to cut production, possibly pushing global oil prices higher.

Two tankers, Viktor Titov and Victor Konetsky, carrying 600,000 barrels of Sokol oil each, delivered oil to Chinese ports of Tianjin and Shandong on Feb. 5 and 6 respectively, LSEG data showed.

Traders said more Sokol cargoes would reach China in March. The grade is produced by the Sakhalin-1 LLC, a unit of Rosneft. U.S. major ExxonMobil XOM.N, which formerly operated the project, left after Russia’s military action in Ukraine.

China and India have been regular buyers of Sokol but several Indian refiners have stopped buying it in recent weeks, according to traders who cited banking problems because of the Western sanctions.

Rosneft still had some 10 million barrels of Sokol stored at sea in Aframax tankers and very large crude carriers (VLCCs) as of early February, according to Reuters calculations based on LSEG and Kpler data.

Rosneft did not immediately answer Reuters’ request for comment.

China bought the two February Sokol cargoes at a discount of $1 per barrel to dated Brent on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis, one trader said, well below the previous market level, when cargoes traded at premium to the benchmark.

Chinese refiners are negotiating the purchase of further Sokol cargoes, including those stored at sea, the two traders said. One Aframax tanker, the Rani, carrying Sokol, is also heading to India’s Vizag port, Kpler data showed. The buyer of the cargo was not immediately clear.

Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at the end of January that Russian exports of oil to India were going according to plan.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Reuters reporters in MOSCOW, additional reporting by Florence Tan and Muyu Xu in SINGAPORE; editing by Barbara Lewis)