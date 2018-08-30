Two S.Korean utilities buy 2.02 mln tonnes of coal via tenders

Korea Midland Power Co Ltd (KOMIPO) and Korea East West Power Co (EWP) bought a total of 2.02 million tonnes of coal via tenders that closed on Wednesday, sources from each utilities said on Thursday.

KOMIPO bought 480,000 tonnes of coal for loading between December 2018 and March 2019, while EWP bought 1.54 million tonnes of coal for loading between October and December, according to each sources.

While the two utilities declined to give information about the supplier and prices due to sensitivity, other details of the purchases are as follows:

--EWP coal purchases TONNES(M/T) SPECIFICATION(NAR) 1,120,000 5,400-5,900kcal/kg 420,000 Min. 4,600kcal/kg --KOMIPO coal purchases TONNES(M/T) SPECIFICATION(NCV) ORIGIN 220,000 Min. 5,700kcal/kg Australia 260,000 Min. 5,700kcal/kg Australia

*Note: NCV stands for Net Calorific Value and NAR stands for Net as Received.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jeongmin Kim, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)