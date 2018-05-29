Two technology companies joining forces to revolutionize refrigerated container management

Akquinet and IDENTEC SOLUTIONS are two global companies that have long been successful players in the container terminal automation sector. Joining forces to provide terminal operators with innovative complete solutions for effective process execution is the logical next step.

Partnering with Real-Time Business Solutions from Sydney, Australia, akquinet’s portfolio boasts the first cloud-based Terminal Operating System (TOS), TOPS Expert Cloud. IDENTEC SOLUTIONS provided the counterpart to this with the development of CTAS Reefer, the state-of-the-art, wireless refrigerated container monitoring system. The partnership enables the connection of CTAS Reefer to akquinet’s Data Analytics module, opening up a range of new opportunities in refrigerated container management.

Digitization has long become commonplace, and container ports are no different. The continual growth in the global movement of goods demands ever more sophisticated technology to ensure the effective execution of operational business processes. A faultless, functioning supply chain is critical for the transport of refrigerated containers – known in the trade as “reefers”. Substantial amounts of foodstuffs and merchandise are transported, and any loss can cause direct or indirect damage.

The solution from IDENTEC SOLUTIONS and akquinet is tailored to the requirements of terminal operators and participants along the reefer logistics chain. CTAS Reefer guarantees fully-automated, seamless refrigerated container monitoring from the arrival of the reefer, all the way to the point at which it leaves the terminal, even including the transport time when the containers are on the ships. To enable this, the containers are connected to the reefer rack with state-of-the-art transponders (hardware modules), which continually monitor the status of the container in real time and transmit this data to the CTAS server software. The system is not dependent on the type of container, supporting reefer containers from all manufacturers, regardless of their age.

The data in question contains information about more than just the temperature. Any faults are detected immediately and the service team can intervene before any damage occurs. This represents a significant improvement in service quality, allowing resources to be implemented more effectively and eliminating errors.

A new feature is the evaluation and analysis of anonymized data from CTAS Reefer with akquinet’s Data Analytics module, in keeping with the Big Data approach. This provides a range of application opportunities: e.g.: Smart Power Management, preventive maintenance strategies, support for Pre-Trip Inspection (PTI) or the operational decision about whether a reefer can still be used for the intended route and cargo.

Source: Port Of Hamburg