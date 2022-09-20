Typhoon Nanmadol makes landfall in Japan, flooding advisory issued for Tokyo

Typhoon Nanmadol made landfall on Japan’s southernmost island of Kyushu on Sunday, bringing torrential rains and strong winds as it moves towards the main island of Honshu, with a flooding advisory issued for capital city Tokyo.

At 01:40 GMT on Monday, Nanmadol was near Fukuoka city, packing maximum sustained winds of 126 kilometres per hour, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The typhoon is expected to move through central Japan and reach Tokyo on Tuesday, maintaining much of its strength as it moves.

Nanmadol is expected to dump as much as 40 centimetres of rain in parts of Kyushu as it moves along the west coast of the main island of Honshu.

